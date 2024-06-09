Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

GEI stock opened at C$22.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.45 and a 12-month high of C$23.40. The company has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.14). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.87 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.55517 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.19%.

In related news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

