Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $478,000 in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,923,000 after buying an additional 1,540,791 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,340,000 after buying an additional 1,481,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $36,846,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,196,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,305,000 after buying an additional 419,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 734,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,177,000 after buying an additional 232,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.9 %

RARE traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 373,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,043. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

