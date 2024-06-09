Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Genfit Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. Genfit has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genfit stock. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) by 2,229.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,823 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.17% of Genfit worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

