Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,565 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Garmin worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $54,460,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,739 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Garmin by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 291,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,737,000 after acquiring an additional 176,908 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Garmin by 2.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,367,000 after acquiring an additional 176,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,848,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

GRMN opened at $163.26 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $171.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,173,339.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,232,084. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

