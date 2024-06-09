Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 597.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,256 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Garmin were worth $16,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 653,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,349,344.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,349,344.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,232,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.26. The stock had a trading volume of 324,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,963. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $171.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

