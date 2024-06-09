FY2026 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Boosted by Analyst

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FITB. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,551,000 after buying an additional 269,152 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,301,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,891,000 after acquiring an additional 217,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

