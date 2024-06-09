FY2025 EPS Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lowered by DA Davidson

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.61.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $349.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.78. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

