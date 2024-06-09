Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

Shares of HTOO opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.56. Fusion Fuel Green has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.65.

About Fusion Fuel Green

See Also

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

