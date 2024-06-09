Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.
Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance
Shares of HTOO opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.56. Fusion Fuel Green has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.65.
