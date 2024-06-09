FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTAI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $81.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.95.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

