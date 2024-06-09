Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Price Tops $1.17 on Exchanges

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $33.93 million and approximately $11,038.14 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share launched on April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,093,218 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

