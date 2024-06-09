Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Increased by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $14,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 111.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.1 %

FTNT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,971. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,097 shares of company stock worth $5,954,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.