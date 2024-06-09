Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

FIVN opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 0.81. Five9 has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $265,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. Kopp LeRoy C purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $14,751,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in Five9 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,347,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

