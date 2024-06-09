Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) is Teca Partners LP’s 9th Largest Position

Teca Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,837 shares during the quarter. Five9 comprises about 5.5% of Teca Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Teca Partners LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Five9 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Five9 by 11.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,701,000 after acquiring an additional 81,744 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,729. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,107. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 0.81. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

