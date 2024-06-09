Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells $573,471.80 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

