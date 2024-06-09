Financial Analysis: DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF) & Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) and Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

DFI Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. DFI Retail Group pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Village Super Market pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get DFI Retail Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares DFI Retail Group and Village Super Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A Village Super Market 2.28% 12.09% 5.27%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 5.03 Village Super Market $2.17 billion 0.18 $49.72 million $3.38 7.95

This table compares DFI Retail Group and Village Super Market’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Village Super Market has higher revenue and earnings than DFI Retail Group. DFI Retail Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Village Super Market, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DFI Retail Group and Village Super Market, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DFI Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of DFI Retail Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Village Super Market shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.4% of Village Super Market shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Village Super Market beats DFI Retail Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DFI Retail Group

(Get Free Report)

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim's brand. The company was formerly known as Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited and changed its name to DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited in May 2022. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Limited.

About Village Super Market

(Get Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.