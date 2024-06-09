Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

