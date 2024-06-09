Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Cut to $211.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $211.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.50.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.6 %

FERG opened at $198.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $144.08 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.81 and a 200-day moving average of $200.17.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 1.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

