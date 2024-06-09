FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI) Declares Dividend of $0.26

FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2636 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

FCF International Quality ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FCF International Quality ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566 shares. FCF International Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $61.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.82.

FCF International Quality ETF Company Profile

The FCF International Quality ETF (TTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. index. The fund aims to outperform a broad global ex-US equity index. The actively managed fund selects stocks based on free cash flow. TTAI was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by FCF Advisors.

