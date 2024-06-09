FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI) Declares Dividend of $0.26

FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2636 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
FCF International Quality ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of FCF International Quality ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566 shares. FCF International Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $61.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.82.
FCF International Quality ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FCF International Quality ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for FCF International Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCF International Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.