Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.7% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.75. 13,289,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,181,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

