EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $26.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.
EVER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVER
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of EverQuote
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 472,821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214,486 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $2,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
EverQuote Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $779.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.00.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About EverQuote
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EverQuote
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.