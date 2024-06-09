EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $26.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

EVER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $180,071.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,833,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,295,677.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $180,071.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,833,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,295,677.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 58,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,176,860.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 535,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,776,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 370,320 shares of company stock worth $7,215,091 over the last 90 days. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 472,821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214,486 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $2,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $779.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.00.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

