Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 40,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB remained flat at $39.02 on Friday. 8,218,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,200,503. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

