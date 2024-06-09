Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 60,940 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 60,940 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 36,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,678,000 after acquiring an additional 125,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,151. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

