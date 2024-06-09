Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,462 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Crocs worth $55,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 35.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 17.0% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.00. 923,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,236. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

