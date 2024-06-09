Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.41. The stock had a trading volume of 458,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,155. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $168.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.