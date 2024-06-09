Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $7.10 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,612. The company has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $194.60 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

