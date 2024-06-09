Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.13. 766,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,249. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $363.24. The firm has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

