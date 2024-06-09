Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $13.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.13. The company had a trading volume of 572,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,572. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.49 and a 200-day moving average of $274.10. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $293.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

