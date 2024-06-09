Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,768,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,291,000 after acquiring an additional 138,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,881,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,463,000 after buying an additional 283,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,435,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after buying an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,974,000 after buying an additional 315,889 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,309. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.19. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

