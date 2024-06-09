Evercore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $534.67. The company had a trading volume of 962,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
