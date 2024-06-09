Evercore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9,446.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 230,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 6,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,289,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,181,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

