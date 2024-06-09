Evercore Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,069,000 after purchasing an additional 103,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,995 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $351.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,921. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $353.27. The firm has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

