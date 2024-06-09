Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,259,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after buying an additional 1,621,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,253,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,450,000 after buying an additional 1,324,753 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $133.79. 2,843,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,650. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

