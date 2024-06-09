Ethereum Classic Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $149.49 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.98 billion and approximately $149.49 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $27.00 or 0.00038877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,466.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.90 or 0.00679416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.41 or 0.00115765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.00242543 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00054476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00081858 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,445,842 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

