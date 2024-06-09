Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 20,229.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,020 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,651,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,762,000 after buying an additional 207,632 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,203,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,586,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Envestnet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,130,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,319,000.

Insider Activity

In other Envestnet news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at $221,968,274.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.27. 357,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,809. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENV has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

