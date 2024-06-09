Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Entera Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio
Entera Bio Company Profile
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Entera Bio
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.