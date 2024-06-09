Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Entera Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

Entera Bio Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ENTX Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

