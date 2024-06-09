Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 171.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,649,325 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock traded down $9.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.75. 3,724,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,301. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $192.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.77 and its 200 day moving average is $116.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.