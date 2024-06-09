Eni S.p.A. (E) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4993 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

ENI has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ENI has a payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ENI to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of ENI stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. ENI has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 billion. ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ENI will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Stories

