Engine Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 151,968 KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 151,968 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,421,000. KBR accounts for about 1.4% of Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of KBR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.08. The company had a trading volume of 688,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,332. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $68.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

