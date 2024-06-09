EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,901 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $23,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $46,747,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,102,000 after buying an additional 339,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after buying an additional 226,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 321.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 273,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 208,669 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 111.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,003,000 after purchasing an additional 111,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. BTIG Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NYSE:ENS opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $113.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

