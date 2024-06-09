Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 8,712 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 50,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,480.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 371,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,194,000 after acquiring an additional 347,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.08. 5,111,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,428. The stock has a market cap of $353.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

