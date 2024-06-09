Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 958 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.4 %

S&P Global stock traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $428.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $426.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.52. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

