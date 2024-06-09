Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,864,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.05 on Friday, hitting $641.47. 1,876,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,795. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $664.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $612.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

