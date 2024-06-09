Elm Ridge Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Elm Ridge Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Adient accounts for 3.9% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 1.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Adient by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Adient by 136.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 38,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Adient by 35.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,449. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

