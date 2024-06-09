Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) is Verition Fund Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 165.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,387 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for 0.6% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Elevance Health worth $73,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $538.94. 742,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,325. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $526.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.92.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
