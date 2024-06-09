Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,405 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 55,936 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $18,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,164.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,419 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

