Electroneum One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $45.18 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,767,455 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

