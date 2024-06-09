Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Tops $50.90 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $50.90 million and $839,936.22 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 7% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000919 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001435 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.
About Electroneum
Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,821,355 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
