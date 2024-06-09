Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Tops $50.90 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $50.90 million and $839,936.22 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,821,355 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

