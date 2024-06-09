EHP Funds Inc. Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $107.38. 830,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,479. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $108.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average of $100.62.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,968 shares of company stock worth $35,020,500. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

