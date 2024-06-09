EHP Funds Inc. Has $349,000 Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

EHP Funds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,882,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

MLI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.33. 495,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,600. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $160,181.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,090,399.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,949,535.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,762 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

