EHP Funds Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

EHP Funds Inc. lessened its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFG. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 855,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,418,000 after purchasing an additional 33,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.10. The company had a trading volume of 242,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFG

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.